iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 215,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the previous session’s volume of 59,094 shares.The stock last traded at $83.46 and had previously closed at $82.13.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average is $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $517.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,970,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,965,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,162,000 after buying an additional 89,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

