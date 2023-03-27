iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.91

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.91 and last traded at $82.39, with a volume of 230523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.48.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $918.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average is $93.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEO. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

