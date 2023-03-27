iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Gap Up to $34.33

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.33, but opened at $36.11. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF shares last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 338,249 shares.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $498.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

