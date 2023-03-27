Jason Windsor Sells 3,740 Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Stock

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) insider Jason Windsor sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($14.90), for a total transaction of £45,366.20 ($55,711.90).

Jason Windsor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Persimmon alerts:

On Thursday, March 23rd, Jason Windsor sold 4,371 shares of Persimmon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,226 ($15.06), for a total transaction of £53,588.46 ($65,809.23).

Persimmon Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Persimmon stock traded up GBX 19.25 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,219.25 ($14.97). 1,269,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,422. The company has a market cap of £3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,366.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,319.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.16. Persimmon Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,277.47 ($27.97).

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 60 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,941.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.65) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,469 ($18.04) to GBX 1,396 ($17.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.61) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,581.86 ($19.43).

About Persimmon

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.