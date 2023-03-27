JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $40.29

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.29, but opened at $39.34. JD.com shares last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 2,041,401 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of JD.com by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 59,387 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 761.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 61,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 54,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in JD.com by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 15,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.