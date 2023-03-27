Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €37.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 112.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.35) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.42) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of HFG stock traded down €0.53 ($0.57) on Monday, hitting €17.40 ($18.70). 1,309,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €15.40 ($16.56) and a 12 month high of €46.92 ($50.45). The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of €21.42 and a 200 day moving average of €22.52.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.