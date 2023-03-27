JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $629.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.97 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,600 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,766,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.