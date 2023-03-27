JOE Hits One Day Volume of $114.15 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. JOE has a market cap of $187.73 million and approximately $114.15 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

JOE Token Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

