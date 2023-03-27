Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

JNCE has been the subject of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,182,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,555. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,117 shares of company stock worth $41,929. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,106,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 747,908 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 4,094,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 144,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 28,358.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,789,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 124,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

