JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 211,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,646,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last 90 days.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 1.9 %

AMJ stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,192. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.