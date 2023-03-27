JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €95.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €95.00 ($102.15) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($121.51) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

BMW traded down €1.07 ($1.15) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €97.76 ($105.12). 1,434,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($111.51). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €96.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €85.90.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

