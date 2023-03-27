JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 1,400 Price Target for GSK (LON:GSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,400 ($17.19) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.29) target price on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.54) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.56) target price on GSK in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,700 ($20.88) price target on GSK in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.32).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,401.20 ($17.21) on Friday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.01). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,434.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,406.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,262.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,495.50%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.18) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,078.84). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.18) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,078.84). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.26), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($521,828.71). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,765. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

