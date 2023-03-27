JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,254 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned 9.84% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $48,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $570,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPUS stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,841. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $85.37 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $481.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.86.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.