Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the February 28th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.45. 42,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,923. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $13.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBAXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 63 to CHF 62 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 60 to CHF 62 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

