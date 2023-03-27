K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$37.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$47.00.
Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday.
K-Bro Linen Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$27.51 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$26.53 and a 1-year high of C$34.27. The stock has a market cap of C$296.28 million, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.