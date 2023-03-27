K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$37.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$47.00.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday.

K-Bro Linen Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$27.51 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$26.53 and a 1-year high of C$34.27. The stock has a market cap of C$296.28 million, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 279.07%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

