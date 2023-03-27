KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives $67.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBCSY shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KBC Group from €64.00 ($68.82) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

