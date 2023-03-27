Keeler THomas Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Keeler THomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,463,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 894,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.38. 360,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day moving average is $136.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.