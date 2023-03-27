KeyCorp Boosts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $117.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TER. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.2 %

TER stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.36. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $127.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 52.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Teradyne by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

