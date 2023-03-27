Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the February 28th total of 35,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Kintara Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 478,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 667,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KTRA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,827. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $6.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.00.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.70. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

