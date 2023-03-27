Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €43.00 ($46.24) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.71% from the stock’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €54.00 ($58.06) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down €1.22 ($1.31) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €32.16 ($34.58). The company had a trading volume of 449,508 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is €35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.35. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($87.98).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.