KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $400.61 Average PT from Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $400.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock opened at $375.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $989,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 137.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

