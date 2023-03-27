Komodo (KMD) Trading 27% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 27% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $40.66 million and approximately $35.92 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00132498 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00054219 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00036049 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

