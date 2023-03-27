Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $18.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.68.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.28) to €16.00 ($17.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 1.5 %
PHG opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $31.82.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.
