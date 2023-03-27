Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $18.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.28) to €16.00 ($17.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 1.5 %

PHG opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $31.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

About Koninklijke Philips

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,622,000 after buying an additional 5,280,066 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,231,000 after buying an additional 1,832,561 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after buying an additional 1,030,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.