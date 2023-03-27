KRS Capital Management LLC Buys 608 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.16. The stock had a trading volume of 951,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.92. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

