KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

KRS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,354,000 after acquiring an additional 82,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $186.40. 377,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,482. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.47 and a 200 day moving average of $177.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

