Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 355.3% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Kutcho Copper Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of KCCFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,644. Kutcho Copper has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile
