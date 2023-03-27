Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 355.3% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kutcho Copper Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of KCCFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,644. Kutcho Copper has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

