Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $243,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.59. 490,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.24. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

