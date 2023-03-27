Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 46,017 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,017 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 6.9% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,396. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

