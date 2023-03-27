Leo H. Evart Inc. Invests $223,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.96. 1,694,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182,024. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

