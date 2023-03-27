Leo H. Evart Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Leo H. Evart Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.58. 235,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,727. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.89 and a 200 day moving average of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

