Lincoln Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 33,038 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. CarMax comprises about 1.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Stock Up 0.7 %

KMX traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,550. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. CarMax’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Argus lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

