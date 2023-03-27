Lincoln Capital Corp Has $4.24 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 2.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,062,000 after buying an additional 292,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,020,000 after purchasing an additional 165,682 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after purchasing an additional 514,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,553,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,756. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

