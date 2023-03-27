Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 1,183 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period.

NOBL traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $87.65. 987,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

