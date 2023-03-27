Lincoln Capital Corp Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Illumina by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina Stock Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.88. 214,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.45. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $371.16. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

