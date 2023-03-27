Litecoin (LTC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $476.20 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.46 billion and approximately $476.20 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $88.95 or 0.00331474 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012597 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015588 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,574,552 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

