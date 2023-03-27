LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Trading Up 4.6%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 196,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 560,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
LiveRamp Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.14.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.