LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Trading Up 4.6%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 196,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 560,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

