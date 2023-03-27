loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. 180,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 517,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 45,146 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $107,447.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,443,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 884,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,827 shares of company stock worth $2,320,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 88.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,379,885 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

