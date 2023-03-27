Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the February 28th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKCO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Luokung Technology by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in Luokung Technology by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 5,730,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luokung Technology Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of LKCO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 587,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. Luokung Technology has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

