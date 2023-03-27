Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of MFD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,186. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
