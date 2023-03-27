Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MFD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,186. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

