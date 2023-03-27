Mammoth Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Mammoth has a market cap of $13.54 million and $26,744.41 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00029569 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017952 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00199619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,119.44 or 1.00066133 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

MMT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00195483 USD and is up 38.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26,328.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.