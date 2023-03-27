Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.52. 835,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,875,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Manchester United Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manchester United (MANU)
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.