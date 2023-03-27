Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.52. 835,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,875,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Manchester United Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Manchester United Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

