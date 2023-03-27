Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $27.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.88.

NYSE MRO opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 432.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 299,429 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,628,000 after acquiring an additional 215,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $1,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

