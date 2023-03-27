MARBLEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $122.72 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for $2.80 or 0.00010348 BTC on major exchanges. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $122.72 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,951,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,871,719 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,951,206.44 with 43,461,462.85362052 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 2.81687569 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $4,341,519.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

