Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $12.64.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.