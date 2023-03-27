Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $12.64.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.