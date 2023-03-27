Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,806,000 after purchasing an additional 539,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.93. 1,267,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,086,048. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.90.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

