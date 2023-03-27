Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 673 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 673 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $376.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.19.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.