Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,547 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after buying an additional 1,102,943 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $74,683,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,997,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.12. The company had a trading volume of 898,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,626. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

