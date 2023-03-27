Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 7,934 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 6.2% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,894. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.34. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

