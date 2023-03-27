Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.61. 940,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.81. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.