Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $312.18. 10,352,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,493,746. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.37 and a 200 day moving average of $284.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

